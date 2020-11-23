

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $20.76 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $4.98 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.24 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.6% to $125.53 million from $83.91 million last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $25.24 Mln. vs. $9.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q3): $125.53 Mln vs. $83.91 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

