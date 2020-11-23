

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) highlighted its intellectual property portfolio for apamistamab, a CD45 targeting antibody, and the Antibody Radiation Conjugate or ARC. It comprised of apamistamab and the radioisotope iodine-131 used in the company's lead Phase 3 candidate, Iomab-B, and its Iomab-ACT programs.



Actinium said it owns issued or pending patents within the United States and globally covering composition of matter, formulation, methods of use, and methods of administration with potential coverage for 19 years or longer.



Actinium owns an issued patent in the US covering composition of matter, for which the company expects validity until 2037.



In addition, the company owns a second issued US patent that further covers composition of matter, methods of use, and methods of administration for Iomab-B.



The company has also received a notice of allowance in Europe for this second patent and expects it to be in force until 2036.



