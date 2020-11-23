

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) said Monday it has appointed Neela Montgomery as Executive Vice President and President of CVS Pharmacy/Retail, effective November 30, 2020. Montgomery will oversee the company's 10,000 pharmacies across the U.S.



Montgomery will also become a member of the company's executive team. She will report directly to Karen Lynch, who will become President and CEO of CVS Health in February 2021.



Montgomery, currently a Board Partner at venture capital firm Greycroft, most recently served as chief executive officer of furniture retailer Crate & Barrel, and has nearly 20 years of global retail experience.



Prior to Crate & Barrel, she served as Group Executive Board Member of the Otto Group, a global retail and services group.



Before joining Otto, Montgomery served as UK General Merchandise Director at Tesco PLC, the British multinational retailer and a top 10 international retailer. She held a number of senior management positions with Tesco, including UK e-commerce director and chief merchant for Tesco Malaysia.



