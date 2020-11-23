

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate his experienced adviser Antony Blinken as Secretary of State, US media reported quoting people familiar with the matter.



Blinken, who served at the state department and as deputy national security adviser in Barack Obama's administration, has been the foreign policy advisor to Biden's presidential campaign.



Biden's White House chief of staff nominee Ron Klain said Biden will announce key posts in his Cabinet Tuesday.



It has also been reported that Jake Sullivan, who was one of Hillary Clinton's closest aides, is the likely pick for national security adviser.



Reports also say that Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be named the United States' new ambassador to the United Nations.



Meanwhile, a judge in Pennsylvania refused President Donald Trump's request to invalidate millions of postal votes cast in the state. Many Republicans called on Trump to concede defeat.



Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is a close Trump ally, said on ABC News' 'This Week,' that Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is a 'national embarrassment.'



Maryland Governor Larry Hogan told CNN that Trump camp's attempts to annul the election results were 'beginning to look like we're a banana republic'. Trump should 'stop golfing and concede,' he said on Twitter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de