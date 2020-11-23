

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (FFHL) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at RMB13.48 million, or RMB4.13 per share. This compares with RMB3.44 million, or RMB1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to RMB84.32 million from RMB79.59 million last year.



Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB13.48 Mln. vs. RMB3.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB4.13 vs. RMB1.05 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB84.32 Mln vs. RMB79.59 Mln last year.



