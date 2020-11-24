

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has recalled a limited number of cases of organic romaine hearts, citing the potential for Pathogenic non-O157 E. coli, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves Dole Organic Romaine Hearts and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts. There is a possible health risk from E. coli in the two products.



Dole Organic Romaine Hearts 3pk comes with UPC code of 0-71430-90061-1, combined English/French packaging, with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20.



Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts comes with UPC code of 7-11535-50201-2, with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20.



The Dole package contains three organic romaine hearts and the Wild Harvest product is packaged in a 12oz bag. The impacted products were distributed in around 15 states.



These products were harvested and packed nearly 4 weeks ago and should no longer be in commerce. The FDA urged consumers to discard products with matching product details.



The recall does not apply to any bagged or clamshell salad romaine product.



The recall was initiated after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in a routine sample collected at a retail store, found presence of pathogenic non-O157 E.coli in a package of Dole Organic Romaine Hearts - 3pk.



Pathogenic E. coli can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and can be more severe.



However, no illnesses have been reported to date in association with the recall.



In similar incidents, Fresh Express last week called back expired Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme for potential contamination with Escherichia coli STEC 026 bacteria.



Due to possible contamination with E. Coli 0157:H7, Tanimura & Antle Inc. in early November recalled its packaged single head romaine lettuce.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOLE FOOD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de