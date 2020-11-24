

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) said that it has entered into discovery and development partnership with a Finland-based biopharmaceutical company, Rappta Therapeutics, to focus on an oncology target.



Evotec said it will support Rappta's programme of developing small molecule activators of the enzyme Protein Phosphatase 2A or 'PP2A', which downregulates multiple oncogenic signalling pathways responsible for driving cancer progression.



PP2A is a key tumour suppressor and has a critical function regulating protein de-phosphorylation and tumour growth.



Evotec and Rappta plan to develop the programme which is currently in the late lead optimisation stage towards IND-enabling studies over the course of their partnership.



The collaboration leverages Evotec's integrated platform for drug discovery and development including Evotec's oncology expertise coupled with state-of-the-art technologies to maximise probability of success even in fields of cutting-edge and difficult science.



Evotec said it receives undisclosed research funding and is eligible for success-based milestone payments.



