

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX.L), in response to recent press speculation, confirms that it is assessing a range of strategic options for its European businesses, Phoenix Europe.



The company also revealed the receipt of recent expressions of interest from third parties for European business.



Phoenix Europe is an established participant in the European life insurance market, with operations across Ireland, Germany and the UK offshore savings market.



Phoenix said it will make further announcement in due course if appropriate.



