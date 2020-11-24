

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK food producer Cranswick plc.(CWK.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax grew 13.3 percent to 53.7 million pounds from 47.4 million pounds a year ago.



Earnings per share were up 11.9 percent to 81.9 pence from prior year's 73.2 pence.



Adjusted profit before tax was 60.7 million pounds, compared to 46.4 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 92.8 pence, compared to 71.6 pence last year.



Adjusted Group operating profit climbed 30.8 percent from last year to 62.0 million pounds. Adjusted Group operating margin improved 50 basis points to 6.7 percent.



Revenue climbed 21 percent to 931.6 million pounds from 770.0 million pounds last year. Revenue grew 17.3 percent at constant rates.



The company reported exceptionally robust demand across all categories, reflecting the current shift towards greater in-home consumption.



Further, the company announced interim dividend increased by 12.0 percent to 18.7 pence.



Looking ahead, Adam Couch, Cranswick's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Although we remain cautious about the longer-term economic impact of COVID-19 and the continued uncertainty surrounding the ongoing Brexit negotiations, we are well positioned to address these challenges. Our outlook for the current year is unchanged and we have a solid platform from which to continue Cranswick's successful long-term development.'



In London, Cranswick shares were trading at 3,707.85 pence, up 2.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

