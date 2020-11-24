

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro Plc (DVO.L), on Tuesday, announced that trading for the period July 1 to October 31, 2020 remained robust, with growing collagen volumes and improving Group operating margins.



Further, the company said its expectations for the full year remain unchanged.



Rutger Helbing, Chief Executive, said, 'We continued to make good underlying progress in the period. While we expect market conditions to remain challenging for the rest of the year we remain on track to deliver against our expectations... All sites remain open and we continue to provide good service to our customers and fulfil our role in the food supply chain.'



