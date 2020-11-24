

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 30 September 2020 increased to 195.8 million pounds from 100.7 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit for the period was 195.7 million pounds or 352.4 pence per share up from 101.4 million pounds or 180.9 pence per share in the previous year.



Total revenue rose to 210.1 million pounds from 116.8 million pounds last year.



NAV total return for the six months to 30 September 2020 was 10.4%. NAV per share increased 9.0% to 3527p and net assets at 30 September 2020 were 1.96 billion pounds.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 17.0 pence per share, an increase of 2.4% on last year's interim, at a total value of 9.3 million pounds. This will be paid to shareholders on 7 January 2021.



