

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices declined further in October, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices decreased 5.4 percent year-on-year in October, following a 5.3 percent decline in September.



The latest decline was the biggest since May, when prices fell 7.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.2 percent in October, following a 0.7 percent decline in the prior month.



The decline in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to fallen prices of oil products, pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, as well as iron and steel from October last year.



Import prices declined 6.6 percent annually in October and export prices fell by 7.1 percent.



