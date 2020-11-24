

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $234.36 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $255.50 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $2.42 billion from $2.50 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $234.36 Mln. vs. $255.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $2.42 Bln vs. $2.50 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HORMEL FOODS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de