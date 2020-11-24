

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.49 billion, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $1.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 billion or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $7.65 billion from $7.71 billion last year.



Medtronic plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.38 Bln. vs. $1.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q2): $7.65 Bln vs. $7.71 Bln last year.



