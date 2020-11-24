

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) said that it reached agreements with The Red River Beverage Group and The Made-Rite Company to buy the manufacturing, sales and distribution rights to key KDP owned and licensed brands in 37 counties in east Texas and northern Louisiana. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.



The deal moves brands such as Canada Dry, A&W, 7UP, Sunkist, Snapple, CORE, and Bai into KDP's company- owned direct-store-delivery operations, beginning February 2021. In seven of these counties, the Dr Pepper brand will also move into the KDP DSD network.



Keurig Dr Pepper said it currently has direct-store-delivery operations in adjacent counties and will expand service into the acquired territory, with open positions and job requirements being discussed with interested employees at Red River Beverage Group and Made-Rite.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

