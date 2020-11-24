Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
"Geleakt!" Große Kurschance am Dienstag: Das ist eine weitere gewaltige Nachricht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JEP3 ISIN: US8936411003 Ticker-Symbol: T7D 
Tradegate
24.11.20
10:27 Uhr
492,80 Euro
-9,40
-1,87 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
512,00514,0016:39
512,20513,6016:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COBHAM
COBHAM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COBHAM PLC1,901-0,24 %
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC492,80-1,87 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.