

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $132.2 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $66.7 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231.5 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $952.4 million from $842.7 million last year.



Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $231.5 Mln. vs. $173.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $952.4 Mln vs. $842.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.04 - $1.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $999 - $1,014 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

