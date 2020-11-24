

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG is reportedly considering a new policy that would allow almost 40% of employees to permanently work from home two days a week.



Germany's largest bank has been discussing the changes for several months and the two-days rule has emerged as the preferred scenario, Bloomberg reports citing people familiar with the matter.



Deutsche Bank is still waiting for lawmakers in several countries to finalize new remote-work legislation, one person said.



If implemented, the new work model will make a significant contribution to savings target Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing unveiled last year.



