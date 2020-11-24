

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) released earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $58.11 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $80.76 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $1.03 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q3): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de