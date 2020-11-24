

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $95 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $3.99 billion from $4.00 billion last year.



Gap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $95 Mln. vs. $140 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.99 Bln vs. $4.00 Bln last year.



