

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $434 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $407M, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $704M or $1.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $2.86 billion from $2.66 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $704M. vs. $602M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.66 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.86 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.03 Full year revenue guidance: $11.7 Bln



