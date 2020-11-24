

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Inc. (DELL) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $832 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $499 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dell Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 billion or $2.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $23.48 billion from $22.84 billion last year.



Dell Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.71 Bln. vs. $1.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.03 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q3): $23.48 Bln vs. $22.84 Bln last year.



