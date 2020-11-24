

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB131.43 million, or RMB1.08 per share. This compares with RMB120.35 million, or RMB0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.9% to RMB285.61 million from RMB313.46 million last year.



Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB131.43 Mln. vs. RMB120.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB1.08 vs. RMB0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB285.61 Mln vs. RMB313.46 Mln last year.



