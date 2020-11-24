

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $39.54 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $47.02 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, China Biologic Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $55.08 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $138.56 million from $136.11 million last year.



China Biologic Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $55.08 Mln. vs. $54.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q3): $138.56 Mln vs. $136.11 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de