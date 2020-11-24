

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) reported a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $53 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $126 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.0% to $3.00 billion from $3.57 billion last year.



Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $53 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.00 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year.



