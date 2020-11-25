

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical Bar plc (HLCL.L) reported 6-month IFRS loss before tax of £12.7 million compared to a profit of £13.1 million in the prior year period.



IFRS basic loss was 8.9p per share compared to a profit of 11.7p per share last year. EPRA loss per share was 1.0p versus a profit of 5.4p per share earned a year ago.



Gerald Kaye, Chief Executive, said, 'We announce these half year results eight months into the Covid-19 pandemic and during a period of lockdown as we await greater clarity on the relaxation of current restrictions prior to Christmas. ...the renewed optimism that this crisis will eventually end on the rollout of a number of recently announced and anticipated vaccines and the return to some semblance of normality in 2021 is welcome.'



The company also announced an interim dividend of 2.70 pence per share to be paid on on December 31, 2020 for the shareholders of record on December 4, 2020.



