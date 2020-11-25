

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus (GNS.L) said that its trading for the four months ended 31 October 2020 was ahead of expectations. Adjusted profit before tax was strong growth compared to last year.



Net debt at the end of October 2020 was lower than expected and reflected the strong trading and associated cash flow generation as well as normal seasonal trends.



The company now anticipates that it will continue to make strategic and financial progress and is likely to perform ahead of its previous profit growth expectations for the financial year 2021.



The company said Bob Lawson will retire as Chairman of Genus at the today AGM after ten years' service. As previously announced, Iain Ferguson will be appointed Chairman at the AGM.



