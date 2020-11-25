

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Home Depot has reached a $17.5 million settlement with 46 states and the District of Columbia to resolve a probe into 2014 data breach.



The data infringement involved hackers gaining access to the payment card details of about 40 million Home Depot customers across the country.



'Companies like Home Depot who collect sensitive personal information from their customers have an obligation to protect that information from unlawful use or disclosure. Home Depot failed to take those precautions, and as a result exposed the payment card information of 40 million of their customers,' William Tong, Attorney General of Connecticut stated.



The Atlanta-based retailer has also agreed to implement a number of data security practices to protect personal information of its customers.



During April 10, 2014, through September 13, 2014, fraudsters infiltrated to the Home Depot network and collected payment card information from customers, who used self check-out terminals at its stores in 46 U.S. states and Canada.



Under another class action settlement, the retailer had established a $13 million fund to settle customers' losses caused by the breach.



