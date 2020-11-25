

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Trying to find the perfect gifts for our loved ones has always been a matter of concern. Walmart.com is set to take the pain out of customers this holiday season by adding new features and categories to the Gift Finder tool, which was introduced last year. This, the retail giant believes, will make online shopping easier for gift givers.



The Gift Finder tool helps customers discover the best gifts. Walmart has also added new filters to reflect lifestyles in this 'new normal' as customer plans on gift items seem to be changing this year. The additions include categories like Nostalgia & Retro, ready-to-gift sets, Gift Cards, and and e-Gifts.



Apart from sending physical gifts, Walmart also offers gift card options in categories like food, entertainment and apparel that can either be sent in the mail or digitally. The company has added Walmart eGift Cards to the Walmart app. Gift givers need to just select the gift card design, the amount, write a message, add the recipient's information and hit send.



Customers are gift shopping earlier this year, with 87 percent of Walmart customers planning to seek out deals earlier to better prepare for the holiday season.



This holiday season, Walmart is also making it easier to spot items that can be sent as gifts online, by labeling them with a 'gift eligible' icon, a blue and yellow gift box icon. This feature is not just on the checkout page, but in search results as well as on item pages. It has also added a new gift eligible filter to sort items by gift eligibility.



This year, one can also see if a package is shipped in the manufacturer's original box. In case customers wants to keep the gift as a surprise until it's opened, they can opt for picking it up at a Walmart store or have it shipped to another person's house, instead.



In September, the retailer had given the choice for kids to shop for their favorite toys virtually this holiday season, while also allowing them to virtually unbox, test and play with this season's hottest toys without leaving home, before placing an order.



Walmart, one of the top toy retailers in the U.S., came up with this idea particularly in view of the restrictions in place amidst the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALMART-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de