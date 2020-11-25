

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunbeam Products, Inc. recalled about 942,760 units of Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers for potential burn hazards, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed. These include about 28,330 units sold in Canada.



The company said the Crock-Pot multi-cooker pressurize when the lid is not fully locked and cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.



The recall involves model number SCCPPC600-V1 Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers manufactured between July 1, 2017 and October 1, 2018. The date code is engraved on one of the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base.



The company has received 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.



The company said customers should immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode, while they can continue to use for slow cooking and sautéing. It urged customers to contact Crock-Pot immediately to obtain a free replacement lid.



The company advised customers using the product in pressure cooker mode, while waiting for the replacement lid, to be certain the lid is securely turned to the fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.



The Crock-Pot multi-cooker were made in China and imported in to the U.S. by Boca Raton, Florida-based Sunbeam Products.



They were sold at Walmart, Target and other retail stores across the U.S. as well as online at Amazon.com and other online retailers from July 2017 through November 2020 for between $70 and $100.



