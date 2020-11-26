

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Supermarket chain Whole Foods Market, owned by e-commerce giant Amazon, has recalled packaged popcorn chicken with sweet chili sauce citing the possible presence of undeclared shellfish or shrimp, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected products were sold across 26 Whole Foods Market locations in Northern California and Reno, Nevada.



The product was sold in plastic containers in the prepared foods department and was labeled as 'Popcorn Chicken Shaker with Sweet Chili' with sell by dates through November 27.



The customers can identify the recalled item by the PLU number 81789 on the scale label near the UPC. All affected product has been removed from store shelves.



According to the agency, the product may contain undeclared shellfish or shrimp that was not listed on the product label due to mislabeling. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



The recall was initiated following customer complaint and one illness has been reported to date.



Customers who purchased the product at Whole Foods Market are asked to bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.



In similar incidents, Whole Foods Market in late October called back a number of prepared Macaroni & Cheese products for undeclared egg, and in August recalled Vegan Vanilla Cake for undeclared soy.



Stuffed Foods LLC earlier this month recalled 1,818 pounds of frozen snack products over misbranding and undeclared soy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de