

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent plc (SVT.L) reported a 25.4% decline in underlying basic earnings for the six months to September 30, 2020, reflecting lower PBIT.



The company underlying basic earnings for the period was 51.3p per share, down 25.4% from last year. Basic EPS amounted to 42.7 pence, a decline of 30.8% compared to last year.



Group turnover was £888 million, in line with expectations, down 2.5%, including £33 million as a result of consumption, largely driven by COVID-19 related decrease in metered revenue.



Further, the Board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 40.63p per share, which will be paid on January 6, 2021 to shareholders on the register at December 4, 2020.



