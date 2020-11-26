

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) reported a 16.9% growth in its profit for the fiscal year 2020, despite a 8.6% decline in revenue.



Profit after tax increased 16.9% to £94.6 million from £80.9 million last year. Basic earnings rose to 35.6p per share from 30.6p per share reported a year ago.



Adjusted earnings totaled 43.2p per share, down 27.8% compared to 59.8p per share earned last year.



Revenue for the year decreased 8.6% to £1.41 billion from £1.55 billion generated previous year.



Further, the Board recommended a final dividend of 21.6 pence per share, with a total value of £57.7 million, maintaining the company's 50% pay-out policy. The final dividend for 2020 will be paid on February 3, 2021 to shareholders on record as at December 18, 2020.



