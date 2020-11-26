

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer products group PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) announced Thursday the appointment of Sarah Pollard as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Directors with effect from January 4, 2021.



Alan Bergin, currently Interim Chief Financial Officer, will continue in his current role until January and then through a handover period.



Pollard joins PZ Cussons from frozen food company Nomad Foods, where she most recently served as deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Nomad Group, responsible for all corporate finance functions.



Prior to Nomad Foods, she held senior finance positions in Diageo, Tesco and Unilever.



Jonathan Myers, CEO of PZ Cussons, said, 'I welcome Sarah to the Company who joins the business at an exciting phase in its development, and look forward to working closely with her to continue PZ Cussons' progress and growth.'



