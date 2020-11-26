

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as a surprise uptick in U.S. jobless claims amid fresh Covid-19 lockdowns offset optimism over a third potential vaccine and signs that the coronavirus infection rate has 'slowed down' in Europe.



Chinese shares closed higher after two days of losses. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 7.41 points, or 0.22 percent, to 3,369.73, with financials and consumer companies pacing the gainers. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 149.70 points, or 0.56 percent, at 26,819.45.



Japanese shares advanced as the government maintained its economic assessment but downgraded its view on capital spending.



Retaining the economic view, the Cabinet Office said Japanese economy is still in a severe situation due to the novel coronavirus, but it is showing movements of picking up.



The Nikkei average climbed 240.45 points, or 0.91 percent, to 26,537.31, marking a fresh 29-year high. The broader Topix index closed 0.60 percent higher at 1,778.25.



Technology companies led the surge after strong overnight gains in their U.S. peers. Tokyo Electron rallied 3.3 percent, Screen Holdings rose 2.3 percent and Advantest added 1.7 percent. Apple supplier Yaskawa Electric rose 1.2 percent and Taiyo Yuden surged 4.2 percent.



Australian markets fell notably after surprising weakness in jobless claims, personal income and new home sales cast doubts over a swift economic recovery in the world's largest economy.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 46.90 points, or 0.70 percent, to 6,636.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 39.40 points, or 0.57 percent, at 6,848.80.



Coal producer Whitehaven Coal lost 3.6 percent and New Hope Corp fell over 1 percent following China's unofficial ban on coal imports from Australia.



The big four banks fell between 1.3 percent and 2.4 percent, while mining heavyweights gave up 0.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



Gold miners rose the most in nearly two weeks, with Northern Star Resources and Saracen Mineral Holdings climbing 3-4 percent.



Bega Cheese shares entered a trading halt after the company said it has agreed to acquire all of the shares in Lion Dairy & Drinks, the Australian dairy assets of Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings, for A$534 million.



South Korea's Kospi average gained 24.37 points, or 0.94 percent, to finish at 2,625.91 as the Bank of Korea retained its interest rate at a record low and lifted its growth outlook, saying imports will improve gradually with global recovery.



New Zealand shares fell, with the benchmark NZX 50 index ending down 65.96 points, or 0.52 percent, at 12,602.02, dragged down by dual-listed banks Westpac and ANZ.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors weighed disappointing economic data and rising Covid-19 cases against vaccine hopes.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent to reach a fresh record closing high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent.



