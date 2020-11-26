

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) said Thursday that its supervisory board will propose Thomas Dannenfeldt,54, to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 17 February 2021 as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Subsequently, he would be elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



Dannenfeldt will succeed Jürgen Fitschen whose term in office ends after 13 years at the end of Ceconomy's Annual General Meeting in February 2021. The AGM will take place on 17 February 2021 as a virtual event.



Dannenfeldt served for the Telekom Group for a total of 26 years, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Telekom AG.



New to the Supervisory Board is Sabine Eckhardt (48), who was already appointed by the court as a member of the Supervisory Board in October 2020. She succeeds Bernhard Duettmann, who resigned from the Supervisory Board on 17 October 2020 as part of his appointment for a further twelve months as Chairman of the Management Board of Ceconomy.



