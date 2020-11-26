

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) is in advanced talks to buy Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. Slack has a market valuation of about $23 billion.



The companies could announce a deal as soon as next week. A deal hasn't been finalized and could still fall apart, the report said.



WORK closed Wednesday regular trading at $40.70, up $11.12 or 37.59 percent.



Reports said in August that Salesforce.com would cut about 1,000 jobs or about 2% of its workforce to streamline its business. Sales and customer-support roles were among those being eliminated.



