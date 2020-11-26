

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose less than estimated in September, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 92.5 in September from 88.5 in August. In the initial estimate, the reading was 92.9.



The latest reading was the highest since July last year, when it was 93.7.



The coincident index increased to 81.1 in September from 79.4 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 80.8.



The lagging index rose to 91.7 in September, versus 92.2 in the initial estimate, from 91.5 in August.



