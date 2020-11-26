

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales rose for the sixth month in a row in October, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 8.5 percent year-on-year in October, following a 6.6 percent rise in September.



Sales of non-food stores increased 16.0 percent annually in October and sales in specialized stores rose 10.8 percent.



Sales in non-specialized stores, and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 5.5 percent, each.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.3 percent in October.



For the January to October period, retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 2.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de