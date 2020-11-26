

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's jobless rate rose sharply in October after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 6.7 percent in October from 4.9 percent in September. In August, the unemployment rate was 6.0 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 13,600 in October from 9,900 in the preceding month.



The number of employed persons rose to 191,600 in October from 198,500 in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de