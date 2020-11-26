

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank releases the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on October 28 and 29.



Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 124.02 against the yen, 1.1895 against the greenback, 0.8912 against the pound and 1.0809 against the franc as of 7:25 am ET.



