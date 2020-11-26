

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's surplus in the merchandise trade with countries outside the European Union decreased in October, preliminary data from ISTAT showed on Thursday.



The non-EU foreign trade surplus fell to EUR 7.085 billion from EUR 7.450 billion in the same month last year. In September, the trade surplus was EUR 5.273 billion.



Exports decreased 10.0 percent year-on-year in October, after a 2.8 percent rise in September. Imports declined 12.4 percent following a 12.3 percent fall in the previous month.



Compared to the previous month, exports fell a seasonally adjusted 2.6 and imports grew 1.7 percent in October.



Excluding energy, the non-EU trade surplus fell to EUR 8.740 billion from EUR 10.317 billion in the same month last year.



