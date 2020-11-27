

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca and Oxford University are facing questions about the trial results of their investigational COVID-19 vaccine after they acknowledged a manufacturing error.



On Monday, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford announced that the Coronavirus vaccine they are developing is 70 percent effective on average in a late-stage study conducted in the UK and Brazil. Surprisingly, the group of volunteers that got a lower dose seemed to be much better protected than the volunteers who got two full doses.



The volunteers that were given the half-dose showed efficacy of 90%, compared to 62% efficacy when volunteers were given two full doses.



However, a day after the results were published AstraZeneca research chief Mene Pangalos reportedly said that difference in manufacturing processes led to some participants being given a half dose instead of a full one. This has raised questions about the vaccine's efficacy.



The British drugmaker's CEO Pascal Soriot on Thursday reportedly said that an additional study would be conducted to evaluate a lower dosage that performed better than a full amount in AstraZeneca's studies.



