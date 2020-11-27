

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L) said the Group has entered into exclusive discussions with Montagu over the potential sale of its Education Software Solutions business. The Group noted that any further announcement will be made if and when appropriate. Capita issued the statement in response to media speculation regarding the potential sale.



Capita is a consulting, digital services and software business, delivering solutions and simplifying the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de