

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Friday after official data showed that profits at China's industrial firms grew in October for a sixth consecutive month and at their quickest pace since early 2017, a further sign the economic recovery is gathering pace.



The upside, however, remained limited as investors took stock of doubts raised over the efficacy of an inexpensive coronavirus vaccine.



The British government said it has asked the regulator to assess the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to understand the data and determine whether it meets rigorous safety standards.



The benchmark CAC was up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,579 after finishing marginally lower on Thursday.



Wall Street will reopen today for a half session following the Thanksgiving holiday.



