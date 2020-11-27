

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, the European Commission is set to publish economic confidence survey results. The economic confidence index is seen falling to 86.5 in November from 90.9 in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc, it eased against the yen and the greenback. Against the pound, it was steady.



The euro was worth 123.95 against the yen, 1.1919 against the greenback, 0.8918 against the pound and 1.0813 against the franc at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de