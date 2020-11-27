COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence weakened in November, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.
The industrial confidence index declined to -10 in November from -7 in October.
The overall business confidence fell to 88.0 in November from 89.6 in in the previous month.
The confidence index in the construction sector rose to -7 in November from -9 in the previous month.
The morale in the services sector rose to -13 in November from -15 in the preceding month.
The retail sector confidence index fell to 7 in November from 11 in the prior month.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de