

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales rose sharply in October, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose 1.2 percent month-on-month in October, after a 0.3 percent increase in September. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise.



Sales not in stores grew 9.3 percent monthly in October and those of food and beverages gained 4.2 percent. Sales non-specialized stores and other goods rose by 1.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales rose 1.7 percent monthly in October, after a 0.4 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 10.6 percent in October, following a 8.7 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption of goods dropped 1.1 percent monthly in October, after a 3.0 percent rise in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de