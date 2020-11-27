

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of patients admitted in U.S. hospitals infected with coronavirus broke the record for the 17th consecutive day, with many of the medical centers struggling to accommodate new cases, having reached their capacity.



As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Friday, a total of 90,481 COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been reported nationally.



As expected, there was a massive fall in the number of new cases reported from across the states Thursday.



With 1,06,092 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the country's total number of COVID-19 infections increased to 12883846, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.



1189 new deaths in the last 24 hours took the national total to 263455.



COVID Tracking Project had said earlier this week that by Thanksgiving Day, the coronavirus testing, case, and death numbers would flatten out or drop, probably for several days. This decrease in metrics will make it look like things are getting better at the national level, but this expected movements in the data does not necessarily mean anything about the state of the pandemic, but it is because testing and reporting will go down during Holidays, the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic said in a statement.



Releasing its daily update on Twitter, COVID Tracking Project said 20 states did not report their daily death, infection and hospitalization toll while 10 states sent only partial reports.



'Reminder that we expect the data to be weird for several more days. Tomorrow may be big when some states come back online, the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic tweeted. 'Some will report two days of data tomorrow,' it added.



Despite the advice of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Americans to postpone travelling during Thanksgiving, an 8-month record number of passengers transited US airport security checkpoints on Wednesday alone. This is the highest volume in one day since coronavirus restrictions were implemented nationwide in March, according to the Transportation Security Administration.



'Wednesday, TSA screened 1,070,967 people at checkpoints nationwide. It's the highest volume since March 16 and only the 4th time passenger throughput has topped 1 million since that date,' TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Twitter.



Meanwhile, Germany became the sixth European country to cross 1 million coronavirus cases.



