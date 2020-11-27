

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., announced the FDA has extended the PDUFA date for review of the Biologics License Application seeking accelerated approval of pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) for the proposed treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease. The BLA submission includes a set of preclinical, clinical, and manufacturing data compiled from the phase I/II clinical trial of pegunigalsidase alfa.



The FDA extended the PDUFA action date by three months to April 27, 2021, from January 27, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

